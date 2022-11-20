Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 20 (ANI): Table tennis is gaining popularity among sports-loving girls as the game has been attracting them at a large scale in Kashmir.

Table tennis, which is one of the international sports and quite popular all over the world, becoming popular among youths especially girls at large scale in the valley.

"This is a very good sign that the girls of Jammu and Kashmir are showing interest in table tennis apart from other sports like Cricket and Football. There is a college in the outskirts where girls have taken part for the third time in the Table Tennis competition," said Zahid Sharief, Table Tennis Coach.

He also said, "Table Tennis is getting very popular unlike other sports like cricket where girls have to go out and play and were facing pressure from the society but table tennis can be played indoors as well as outdoors."

"Table Tennis is a very good sport as it is very comfortable and can be played by everyone. I am glad that this sport is growing in Kashmir and competitions and tournaments should be organised so that one can represent the country on a national level," Aneesa Anjum, Table Tennis Player.

"The best part of Table Tennis is that it is an indoor game and skills are evaluated and measured. Girls are actually taking more interest in this game than earlier," says Niddat-un-Nissa, Physical Teacher J-K Youth Sports & Services. (ANI)

