New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) A 19-year-old tailor was allegedly stabbed to death during a brawl on Monday in northeast Delhi's Harsh Vihar area, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Chintu, a resident of Pratap Nagar, Saboli, they said.

On Monday around 3.50 pm, police got information about an incident of stabbing, following which a team reached the spot, they said.

During enquiry, it was found that Chintu, who used to work as a tailor, had been stabbed by someone in his chest. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC was registered against the accused who have been identified, and raids are being conducted to apprehend them, the officer said.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that deceased was stabbed when he intervened in a brawl, police said.

