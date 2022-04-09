Srinagar, Apr 9 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbag Singh on Saturday directed security forces to take all necessary measures for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the upcoming annual Amarnath Yatra which will commence in June.

A police spokesman said the DGP visited Ganderbal in central Kashmir and reviewed the security scenario in the district and also the preparedness for the pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: 30-Year-Old Man Bludgeoned to Death, Body Dumped in Mira Road.

Singh directed the officers to prepare and take all necessary measures for the smooth and peaceful conduct of Shri Amarnathji Yatra.

“All the measures should be taken with regard to the security and logistics point of view. Police headquarters will provide all the necessary support system for the conduct of peaceful yatra,” he said.

Also Read | Anantnag Encounter: LeT Commander Ahmad Dar Killed in Gunfight with Security Forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

Chairing an officers' meeting, the DGP commended the work and role of the district police in maintaining peace and order and also in curbing the nefarious designs of anti-national elements.

He directed them to be more vigilant and keep pressure on the anti-national elements and their supporters.

Singh stressed upon the officers to identify the people and OGWs who support the anti-national elements and help in sustaining the terror eco-system.

He appreciated the recent successes of J-K Police and other security forces against terrorism in different encounters.

He emphasised upon the officers that while dealing with any anti-militancy activities and law and order scenario, civilian convenience and security should be always kept in mind to the best possible extent.

He directed the officers to continue to maintain cordial relations with the general public and stressed to organise police community partnership group meetings at the local level.

During the meeting, the SSP Ganderbal and other officers briefed the DGP regarding the ground situation and security measures taken in the district for peace and order, the spokesman said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)