New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): Advising all stakeholders to take prompt action on complaints relating to the safety of women, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday reviewed the progress on the illumination of dark spots, installation of CCTV cameras in public places and other related measures.

Baijal held the 11th meeting of the Task Force on Women Safety with Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal, Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava and others via video conference.

Also Read | Online Payments: Supreme Court Notice to Google, Amazon, Facebook Over Data Protection on UPI Platforms.

"Directed all stakeholders to work proactively in a coordinated manner to effectively strengthen women safety in Delhi," Baijal tweeted after the conference.

He added, "Reviewed progress on the illumination of dark spots, installation of CCTVs in public places, provision of Panic Buttons in Public Transport and other women safety-related measures. Advised all departments to take prompt and deterrent action on complaints relating to the safety of women."

Also Read | Telangana: Heavy Rains, Flash Floods Wreak Havoc in Hyderabad and Other Parts, 50 Dead.

His directions came on a day when Maliwal shot a letter to Delhi Police, taking suo motu cognisance of media reports regarding harassment and assault on a Kashmiri woman in the national capital. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)