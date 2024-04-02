Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 2 (ANI): Two persons were killed and over ten others sustained injuries after a bus collided with a lorry on the Trichy- Chennai National Highway on Tuesday morning.

According to the Trichy City Police, the injured have been admitted to Trichy Government Hospital for treatment.

Also Read | Kashi Vishwanath Dham Sets New Record With Six Lakh Devotees Visit Temple on a Non-Festive Day.

An investigation into the incident is currently underway.

Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Banda Jail Official Receives Death Threat on Phone After Mukhtar Ansari's Death.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)