Chennai, Sep 30 (PTI) Tamil Nadu added 1,612 new Covid-19 infections on Thursday, pushing the overall tally to 26,63,789, while 28 more deaths took the toll to 35,578, the health department said.

Recoveries marginally eclipsed new infections with 1,626 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 26,11,061 leaving 17,150 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

A total of 1,53,327 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 4,69,93,842.

Four districts accounted for the majority of fresh infections with Chennai adding 183 cases, Coimbatore 176, Chengalpet 112, Erode 109, while the remaining was scattered across other districts.

Four districts reported new cases below double digits, while there were no fresh deaths in 20 districts.

Four of the deceased were without comorbidity or pre-existing illness which include a 31-year-old man from Ariyalur.

The man who tested Covid-19 positive on September 17 died in a private hospital on September 28, due to Covid-19 pneumonia, the bulletin said.

