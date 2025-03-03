Trichy (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 3 (ANI): The Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Certificate Examination (HSE +2) commenced on Monday, with students across the state appearing for the Class 12 public examination. Students offered Prayers before the Exam in Trichy Seva Sangam Girls Higher Secondary School.

The students rushed to schools with admit cards in one hand and a bag with essentials like pens and scales in another, all set to take the Board's High School and Intermediate examination.

Trichy District Collector Pradeep Kumar inspected the examination hall at St. Philomena's Girls Higher Secondary School in Trichy, ensuring the smooth conduct of the exam. In the Trichy district, a total of 31,580 students, including 324 physically challenged students, appeared for the exam.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi visited an exam centre in Nagapattinam, where he met and extended his greetings to the students appearing for the board examination.

On February 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes to students appearing for their board exams, urging them to stay happy and approach exams with a positive spirit and without any stress.

Addressing the 119th episode of his 'Mann ki Baat' programme, PM Modi said, "These are the times of board exams. I extend my best wishes to my young friends and the exam warriors for upcoming exams. Approach your papers with a positive spirit, without any stress."

"Every year, during 'Pariksha pe Charcha, ' we discuss various aspects of exams with our exam warriors. I am glad that this initiative is becoming more institutionalized with new experts joining in. This year, we introduced a new format for Pariksha pe Charcha. ' We include eight different episodes featuring experts. We covered a wide range of topics, from overall exam preparation to health care, mental well-being and nutrition. Additionally, previous toppers also shared insights and experiences with everyone," PM Modi highlighted.

"Be happy and stress-free," he asserted. (ANI)

