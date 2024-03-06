New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi of lying about allocation of funds to Tamil Nadu.

In a statement, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin asserted that Prime Minister Modi has been disseminating falsehoods concerning the allocation of funds to Tamil Nadu. Challenging the lack of transparency, Stalin urged the Prime Minister to specify the recipients to whome funds were allocated.

"A few days ago, when PM Modi visited Tamil Nadu, he claimed to be directly distributing funds to the people, despite actually allocating them to the State government. If the Prime Minister had specified the recipients of these funds, we could have inquired with those individuals to verify whether they received any financial assistance or not," Stalin said in a statement.

Hitting out at the Centre for not allocating funds to the state during the disaster, Stalin said,"Residents of eight districts in Tamil Nadu experienced the impact of two national disasters. Despite our plea for 37 thousand crores in disaster funds, did the Prime Minister extend any assistance to the people of Tamil Nadu, even with just one rupee? Why is he spreading lies?"

Stalin further asserted that the the Tamil Nadu administration allocated rupees 3406.77 crores from State Disaster and government funds after lack of assistance from the Union Government.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin also launched 'Neengal Nalama' (Are you fine) scheme to check the status of various government schemes and to receive public opinion on government schemes.

There is special website for this where people give opinion to officials.

Releasing a statement on this M K Stalin said public opinion regarding Tamil Nadu government schemes will be recorded on the Neengal nalama website.

"Government responsibility is not only giving schemes but also to check whether schemes are reaching each citizens of the State." M K Stalin said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his recent visit to Tamil Nadu on Monday took a dig at the DMK for its negligence during the cyclone.

Addressing a public event in Chennai PM Modi had said, "DMK turned away from the problems people were facing during the cyclone. People in Chennai were facing problems. Instead of helping them, they aggravated their problems. At the time of the crisis, DMK people were busy with media management instead of flood management. Water was filled inside the houses but DMK was saying everything was fine," he said.

"The Centre is directly sending money to beneficiary accounts. DMK people are having a problem with this. I want to tell them (DMK) that Modi will not let you loot the money of the people of Tamil Nadu and the money you looted will be recovered and spent for the people of the state. This is Modi's guarantee." Prime Minister Modi had said. (ANI)

