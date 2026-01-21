The Sikkim State Lotteries will announce the Dear Regal Wednesday weekly lottery results of today, January 21, in a short while. It must be noted that the results of Sikkim's Dear Regal Wednesday weekly lottery will be declared from Gangtok. The live draw will begin at 6 PM. Sikkim lottery players can watch the live streaming of the Dear Regal Wednesday weekly lottery below, as the winners' names will be announced soon. The 1st prize for the winner of Sikkim's Dear Regal Wednesday weekly lottery is INR 1 crore. Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers of today's lucky draw. Shillong Teer Result Today, January 21, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Watch Live Streaming of Dear Regal Wednesday Weekly Lottery Here

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)