Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 13 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of several major development projects on Monday across the state through a video conference meeting from the Secretariat in Chennai.

These projects mark a significant step forward in infrastructure, tourism, education, and welfare development.

Under the Department of Law, the CM unveiled the newly built academic and administrative blocks constructed at the Government Law College in Madurai. It is built within the cost of Rs 48.20 crore. The library building has been constructed with ground plus two floors at the Government Law College, Vellore, worth Rs 6.46 crore.

He also inaugurated four completed tourism development projects worth Rs 7.46 crore at Jawadhu Hills (Tiruvannamalai District), Ponnaniyar Dam (Karur District), and Kolli Hills (Namakkal District), aimed at upgrading these tourist destinations to international standards under the Department of Tourism, Culture, and Religious Endowments. Furthermore, he laid the foundation stone for five new tourism spots estimated at Rs 16.30 crore.

He inaugurated "Aran" shelter homes for transgender persons at Senai Nagar in Chennai and Anna Nagar in Madurai, with a total cost of Rs 43.88 lakh, under the Department of Welfare and Women's Rights.

For the Department of Industries, Investment Promotion, and Commerce, CM Stalin unveiled 16 new childcare centres in SIPCOT industrial parks, and two major food processing projects, namely, the "Tindivanam Mega Food Park" in Villupuram District developed at a cost of Rs 120 crore, and the "Theni Mega Food Park" in Theni District for Rs 70 crore.

Along with this, under the Department of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stones for four new temple development projects and an Assistant Commissioner's office with a total cost of Rs 43.20 crore. He also inaugurated 13 completed renovation works in seven temples and many offices worth Rs 48.81 crore.

Moreover, the CM also handed out offer letters to 16-83 candidates selected by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) for the posts of Assistant Engineer (Electrical), Junior Draughting Officer, and Assistant. (ANI)

