Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 17 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is scheduled to attend the Jallikattu event in Madurai on Saturday, prompting authorities to impose a ban on flying drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) near the airport, surrounding areas, travel routes and across the district for security reasons, an official release from the Madurai District Collector stated.

The Chief Minister is expected to arrive at Madurai airport on Saturday and depart the same day. Legal action has been ordered against anyone violating the ban on operating drones or UAVs near the airport, along travel routes, or within the district limits.

"As the Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu will be arriving in Madurai by air on 17.01.2026 to witness the Jallikattu event and will be departing from Madurai on the same day, a ban has been imposed on flying drones and unmanned aerial vehicles in the Madurai airport, surrounding areas, travel routes, and within the Madurai district limits on 17.01.2026 for security reasons. Furthermore, it has been ordered that legal action will be taken against individuals who violate this ban and fly drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles on 17.01.2026," the release stated.

Jallikattu is a traditional bull-embracing sport held in Tamil Nadu during the Pongal harvest festival in the second week of January. The event involves over 1,000 trained bulls being released from a closed space called 'vadi vassal', one after the other. Bull tamers attempt to hold on to the hump of the bull to win awards, with only one participant allowed in the arena at a time.

The sport, which is especially popular in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu, holds significant cultural importance and is celebrated as a key part of local traditions in Madurai. Security measures, including the drone ban, are implemented every year to ensure the safety of participants and attendees during the event.

Earlier on Thursday, the first Jallikattu event of the year and one of its most prominent traditional competitions was held in a grand manner at Periya Suryur in Trichy, Tamil Nadu. The event was organised in connection with the annual festival of Sri Narkadal Kudi Karuppannasamy Temple, on the second day of the Tamil month Thai.

For several years, the Jallikattu competition was conducted on a temporary village ground. Villagers had submitted a petition to Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh seeking a permanent arena. Following this, with the approval of Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Rs 3 crore was sanctioned under the Tamil Nadu Sports Development Department for the construction of a permanent Jallikattu arena.

The construction has now been completed, and the newly built Jallikattu arena was recently inaugurated by the Deputy Chief Minister. The arena is equipped with adequate safety arrangements, a vaadivaasal (bull release point), barricades, and spectator facilities.

A gallery has been constructed to enable spectators to watch the event comfortably. A total of 750 Jallikattu bulls and 500 bull tamers are participating in the competition, which is being conducted in 10 rounds at the Suryur arena.

In this year's competition, a car has been announced as the first prize, while a two-wheeler will be awarded as the second prize. Additionally, all participants will be presented with veshtis and sarees as gifts. (ANI)

