Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 8 (ANI): All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Tamil Nadu, Girish Chodankar, suddenly fainted on Sunday while he was leaving the Congress headquarters in Chennai after attending a meeting.

Chodankar suddenly felt dizzy and fainted on the ground as he, along with senior AICC leaders, was leaving the Congress headquarters in Chennai.

Following the incident, Congress General Secretary and MP Mukul Wasnik and other senior party leaders immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital.

Tamil Nadu Congress President K Selvaperunthagai said that Chodankar is doing fine now and his condition is stable.

Earlier on Wednesday, Chodankar said the party and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) will contest the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections together with full strength, following the conclusion of seat-sharing talks between the two parties.

Speaking to reporters in Chennai after the agreement was finalised, the State Congress In-charge said, "We have agreed. We have signed. We are going to fight the elections together very strongly."

The remarks come after the second round of discussions between Congress leaders and the DMK leadership ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

As part of the agreement, Congress will contest 28 Assembly constituencies in the state and will also be allotted one Rajya Sabha seat.

The 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will go to the polls in the first half of 2026, where the incumbent MK Stalin-led alliance will look to project the 'Dravidian Model 2.0' for the win against the BJP-AIADMK alliance.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay's entry with his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is expected to turn the Tamil Nadu polls into a three-way contest.

The Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), led by DMK, won 159 seats in the 2021 polls, with the DMK alone winning 133 seats while Congress won 18, PMK five, VCK four, and others won eight seats.

While the NDA won 75 seats, the AIADMK emerged as the largest party in the alliance with 66 seats. (ANI)

