By Siddharth Sharma

New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): With the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections drawing closer, senior Congress leaders from the state are scheduled to meet the party's top leadership at Indira Bhawan in the national capital on January 17 at 4 pm to deliberate on election strategy, organisational preparedness and seat-sharing arrangements.

Also Read | Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections 2026 Results Live News Updates.

Earlier, speaking to ANI, Congress MP Manickam Tagore described the proposed meeting as important, noting that there is pressure within the party to secure more tickets and a meaningful share in power. He, however, sought to downplay speculation about any rift within the ruling alliance in the state.

On January 7, Tagore had said that reports of differences between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Congress over seat-sharing were being exaggerated.

Also Read | Bharat Taxi App: How to Download and Book Ride in Delhi-NCR and Gujarat.

"I don't think there will be any discussions about changing allied partners. Congress is a long-term ally of the DMK. Congress leaders want seat negotiations to be completed early, as any delay may affect the perception of the alliance," he told ANI.

Speaking about the number of seats the Congress contested in previous Assembly elections, Tagore noted that the party's share has fluctuated over the years.

"In 2006, Congress contested 48 seats; in 2011, 63 seats; in 2016, 41 seats; and in 2021, the number was reduced to 25 seats. As for 2026, I cannot say how many seats will be contested, as I was not present at the meeting. The chairman is negotiating the number, and it is being conveyed to the DMK, and the number will be approved by the Congress President Mallikarjun Khadge," he added.

Reiterating the importance of Tamil Nadu within the broader opposition framework, the Congress MP said the state remains a crucial pillar of the INDIA bloc.

Manickam Tagore added, "Tamil Nadu is an important state, and we all know that the India Alliance is a significant alliance, with Congress being a part of it and the DMK as its major partner. We have contested eight elections together, as the DMK is a long-term ally of Congress..."

Tamil Nadu AICC In-charge Girish Chodankar emphasised the party's preparation ahead of the elections, highlighting the role of party workers.

"We want more time to prepare ourselves properly so that we can understand our strengths... We haven't been in power for the last 58 years, but the workers are working very hard and not expecting anything in return... We want every worker of our party to be a part of this democratic process, where elections are like a big festival... We don't ask them for money because it's the party's own affair, and they have struggled for it... Every worker in the party should feel free and happy to participate," he said.

Chodankar also stressed Congress's focus on a strategic campaign. "Elections are fought using complete strategies. We will have a full-fledged manifesto committee, a vision for Tamil Nadu and our leaders will come to the state and announce various guarantees... To fulfil the promises in the manifesto and the vision, naturally, we have to be a part of the government."

Tamil Nadu is scheduled to go to the polls in the first half of 2026, and the upcoming meeting in Delhi is expected to play a key role in shaping the Congress party's approach in the state. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)