New Delhi, January 16: In a significant move to challenge the dominance of private ride-hailing giants, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has announced the rollout of Bharat Taxi, India’s first cooperative-led digital mobility platform. Designed to provide a more equitable alternative for both commuters and operators, the app is now officially available for users across the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) and Gujarat. The initiative aims to offer transparent pricing for passengers while ensuring drivers benefit from a cooperative ownership model.

A Cooperative Approach to Mobility

Unlike traditional ride-sharing platforms that operate on high commission structures, Bharat Taxi is built on a cooperative framework. This model is designed to empower drivers by giving them a stake in the platform's operations and profits. According to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the initiative focuses on "ownership and active participation," allowing drivers to escape the debt cycles often associated with private aggregators. ‘Bharat Taxi App’ in Testing and Trial Phase, Says Nitin Gadkari Amid Rising Cases of Surge Pricing by Private Online Cab Aggregators.

For the passenger, this shift in backend management translates to a focus on safety and affordability. By reducing the overhead costs typically taken by middleman corporations, the platform aims to stabilize fares and reduce the frequency of "surge pricing" that often affects commuters during peak hours.

How to Download the Bharat Taxi App

The Bharat Taxi app is now live and available for download on both major smartphone operating systems. To get started, users can follow these steps:

For Android Users: The app can be downloaded via the Google Play Store.

For iOS Users: iPhone users can find the platform on the Apple App Store.

Once downloaded, users are required to register using a valid mobile number and complete a quick OTP (One-Time Password) verification process to set up their profile.

Steps to Book a Ride

The interface of Bharat Taxi is designed for simplicity, mirroring the intuitive flow of existing market leaders to ensure a low learning curve for new users.

Set Destination: Open the app and enter your drop-off location in the "Where to?" or search bar. Select Vehicle Type: Choose from the available options, which may include hatchbacks, sedans, or SUVs depending on the region and availability. Confirm Pickup: Verify your current location on the GPS map and confirm the pickup point. Track and Ride: Once a nearby driver accepts the request, the app provides real-time tracking, vehicle details, and the driver’s contact information. Bharat Taxi App To Launch in Delhi From January 1, 2026; Check Key Features of the Ride-Hailing App.

Bharat Taxi App Launches in Delhi-NCR and Gujarat

Bharat Taxi — India’s first cooperative-led digital mobility platform This initiative focuses on providing passengers with safe, transparent & affordable transportation, while also empowering drivers through ownership & active participation. 🔗https://t.co/OJ0fVYVJ0y (Android)… pic.twitter.com/Lh8VwPmf5w — Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) January 15, 2026

Expanding the Footprint: Delhi-NCR and Gujarat

The initial phase of the rollout focuses on the high-demand corridors of Delhi-NCR and various cities across Gujarat. These regions were selected due to their robust existing taxi networks and the high volume of daily commuters who rely on digital booking services. By introducing a government-backed, cooperative-led platform in these hubs, the initiative seeks to set a new standard for "digital public infrastructure" in the transport sector.

Safe and Transparent Transportation

Safety remains a core pillar of the Bharat Taxi project. The platform integrates standard security features, including ride tracking and verified driver profiles. Furthermore, the transparent pricing model ensures that the fare estimated at the beginning of the trip aligns closely with the final amount charged, reducing disputes between passengers and drivers. As the platform gains traction, industry analysts suggest that the cooperative model could serve as a blueprint for other states looking to modernize their local transport unions through digital integration.

