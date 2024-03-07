Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 7 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP and party Treasurer TR Balu on Thursday filed an application at party HQ Anna Arivalayam, seeking to contest from Sriperumbudur constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

TR Balu who is the current MP from the Sriperumbudur constituency, however, denied speaking anything to the media before the declaration of his candidature.

"It is a usual procedure. I will speak with the media only after getting the declaration..." he said.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, DMK MP Kanimozhi filed her willingness nomination at the DMK Headquarters in Chennai. Kanimozhi will contest the elections form Thoothukudi.

Notably, Tamil Nadu's two biggest parties - the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, which dominate the state's political landscape are in the seat-sharing talks with current and potential allies before the April/May election.

The DMK is a member of the INDIA bloc led by the Congress - with whom it was allied for the 2019 Lok Sabha and 2021 Assembly elections and recorded big wins in each instance. The Congress last time contested nine seats and won eight.

The DMK and the Congress are likely to announce their seat sharing arrangements soon Selvaperunthagai K, Tamilnadu Congress Committee President said, " We are talking regularly, negotiation is going on...our party high command will decide"

The Southern state has 39 Lok Sabha seats. In the 2019 election the DMK and smaller Tamil parties, which allied with the Congress, dominated the results, winning 38 seats.

The 39th was won by the AIADMK, which was then allied with the Bharatiya Janata Party and other regional outfits. (ANI)

