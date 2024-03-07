Agartala, Mar 7 (PTI) Senior Tipra Motha leader Animesh Debbarma and party MLA Brishaketu Debbarma on Thursday took oath as ministers in the BJP-led government in Tripura.

They were administered the oath of office by Governor Nallu Indrasena Reddy in a ceremony at Durbar Hall of the Raj Bhavan.

Chief Minister Manik Saha, his cabinet colleagues, Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Debbarma and many leaders of the ruling parties, besides other dignitaries, were present during the swearing-in ceremony.

Earlier in the day, Animesh Debbarma submitted his resignation as the leader of the opposition in the assembly to Speaker Biswabandhu Sen.

"The Tipra Motha has 13 MLAs in the 60-member assembly. Today, Tipra Motha became a part of the government as an ally of the BJP and was allotted two ministerial berths," Debbarma said.

With the new inductions, the state now has 11 ministers, including Chief Minister Manik Saha. According to the rules, the state can have 12 ministers including the CM.

The development comes days after a tripartite agreement was signed in New Delhi between the Tipra Motha, the Tripura government and the Centre.

The tripartite agreement signed on February 2 in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah agreed to amicably resolve all issues of the indigenous people of Tripura related to history, land and political rights, economic development, identity, culture and language, according to an official statement.

