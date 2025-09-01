Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 1 (ANI): MDMK (Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) leader Durai Vaiko on Monday visited Tiruvallur Congress MP Sasikant Senthil, who is on indefinite hunger strike, at the hospital to inquire about his health.

Senthil has been on an indefinite hunger strike since August 29, protesting against the Union government's alleged failure to release funds to Tamil Nadu under the Samagra Shiksha scheme.

Today marks the fourth day of his protest, and his health condition deteriorated, leading to his admission to Chennai's Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

MDMK leader Durai Vaiko visited him at the hospital to inquire about his health and expressed solidarity with his cause.

"This hunger strike is for the students of Tamil Nadu. The Union Government introduced the scheme to ensure equal and quality education for all children in the country, yet the funds due to Tamil Nadu since 2022 have not been released, and Tamil Nadu BJP comments criticizing the act of Sashikanth Senthil is not fair" said Durai Vaiko.

The Union Government, however, has reportedly linked the release of funds to Tamil Nadu's acceptance of the three-language policy in schools, a condition strongly opposed by the state.

Senthil was admitted to Tiruvallur Government Medical College Hospital on Saturday after a sudden spike in his blood pressure. He was staging an indefinite hunger strike in Tiruvallur, demanding the immediate release of education funds due to Tamil Nadu under the Samagra Shiksha scheme (SSA).

Senthil began his indefinite fast on Friday in his constituency, protesting the alleged withholding of over Rs 2,000 crore from Tamil Nadu under the SSA by the Union government.

On the second day of the protest, he reportedly developed dizziness and uneasiness due to a sudden rise in blood pressure. Following this, an ambulance was called, and a team of doctors provided him with first aid before advising immediate hospitalisation. He was then rushed to the Tiruvallur Government Medical College Hospital, where he is currently under treatment.

The Congress MP stated that he was receiving proper medical care and remained stable.

"I am admitted to Tiruvallur Government Medical College Hospital with high blood pressure on the second day of my indefinite hunger strike, demanding Tamil Nadu's rightful funds under SSA. I am under proper medical care and remain steady," Senthil said in a post on X.

For the 2024-2025 academic year, the Union Government has yet to release Rs 2,152 crore of Samagra Shiksha funds to Tamil Nadu. To press for this demand, MP Senthil launched a hunger strike at his party office in Tiruvallur.

Senthil claimed that the Union Government's decision to withhold Rs 2,152 crore under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) scheme has put the future of 43 lakh students and 2.2 lakh teachers in Tamil Nadu in grave uncertainty.

"It is with deep pain and greater determination that I announce the beginning of my hunger strike against the BJP-led Union Government's decision to withhold Rs 2,152 crore under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) scheme, which has put the future of 43 lakh students and 2.2 lakh teachers in Tamil Nadu in grave uncertainty," Senthil said in a post on Friday.

Sasikanth Senthil had repeatedly sought to raise the issue during the Zero Hour and also under Rule 377 in Parliament in July this year. He also wrote to Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan on August 19, urging him to release the funds.

In May, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had alleged that the BJP-led Centre was withholding education funds to the State for its 'petty politics'. (ANI)

