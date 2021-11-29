Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 29 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale occurred on Monday at around 4.17 am in Vellore district of Tamil Nadu.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the quake happened with a depth of 25 km.

The epicentre of the quake was located at 59 km west south west of Vellore.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

