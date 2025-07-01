Virudhunagar (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 1 (ANI): At least four people lost their lives and five others sustained injuries in a powerful explosion at a firecracker factory in Chinnakamanpatti near Sivakasi on Tuesday, according to the Virudhunagar District Police.

The injured have been admitted to the government hospital in Virudhunagar for treatment, officials said.

Further details regarding the cause and nature of the explosion are awaited. (ANI)

