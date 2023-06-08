Gold bars worth Rs 1.45 crore seized in south sea of Nochiyurani in Tamil Nadu. (Photo/Source: @cusprevtrichy)

Ramanathapuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 8 (ANI): Officers of Customs Preventive, Ramanathapuram seized four gold bars weighing 2.5 kg valued at Rs. 1.45 crore.

The gold was smuggled from Sri Lanka using a fishing boat in the south sea of Nochiurani on Wednesday.

In a tweet, Trichy Customs said, "On 7.6.23, Officers of Customs Preventive, Ramanathapuram (Trichy Customs Commissionerate) seized 4 nos of cuboid gold bars totally weighing 2.5 kg valued at Rs. 1.45 Crore, illicitly imported from Srilanka using a fishing boat in the south sea of Nochiurani, Ramnad."

In another incident, the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs Department seized gold worth Rs 28 lakh from a passenger from Dubai at Tiruchirappalli International Airport.

According to the Customs Department, the passenger was travelling from Dubai via Columbo on Sri Lankan Airlines on Thursday. He was carrying the gold in paste form and it was concealed in a slipper.

The Customs officials intercepted him and seized 467 grams of gold worth Rs 28.30 lakh.

Last week, Customs officials arrested three passengers at Tiruchirappalli airport and seized 1197.5 grams of 24-carat gold worth Rs 72.73 lakh.

The officials said the gold was seized from three passengers who arrived from Kuala Lumpur.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

