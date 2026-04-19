Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 19 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Sunday expressed grief over deaths at a firecracker manufacturing unit in the Virudhunagar district that has claimed atleast 16 lives.

In a post on X, the Governor said, "Deeply saddened by the tragic accident in a firecracker factory in Kattanarpatti area of Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu. The heartbreaking incident has resulted in the loss of precious lives and is profoundly distressing. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured. In this hour of grief, my thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families."

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At least 16 workers were killed in a massive blast reported in a fireworks unit situated in Kattanarpatti in the Virudunagar district.

Senior police officials said that at around 3 pm on Sunday, a firework unit near Kattanarpatti reportedly blasted.

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On receiving information from the public, police, fire and rescue personnel rushed to the spot and started dousing the fire.

Further, rescue efforts are underway.

Rescued individuals were shifted to a nearby government hospital. So far, 16 have died, and preliminary information says it's a licensed firework unit named "Vanaja Fireworks" that added the official.

Vachakarapatti police are conducting an investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami also expressed grief over the lives lost in the Tamil Nadu firecracker factory explosion. He blamed the DMK government for the incident.

"The news of more than 15 people losing their lives in a firecracker factory explosion at Kattanapatti near Virudhunagar delivers profound shock and grief. I extend my deepest condolences and sorrow to the families of those who have passed away. In the past five years under the DMK regime, firecracker factory accidents and loss of lives have become a recurring saga. Despite my consistently pointing this out, the DMK government under M K Stalin has taken no steps whatsoever to ensure the safety of firecracker factories. Instead, they merely conducted a photo-op in a shiny room under the guise of a firecracker factory," he said.

He assued that if AIADMK is voted to power, all necessary steps will be taken to prevent such incidents in future.

"We will take appropriate actions to enforce safety protocols in firecracker factories," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)