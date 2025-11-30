Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 30 (ANI): As several districts in Tamil Nadu continue to witness heavy rainfall since the past two days. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin conducted field inspections in the affected areas and at the state disaster force control room in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran accompanied Udhayanidhi during the inspection. Yesterday, Chief Minister MK Staling also conducted inspections amid heavy rainfall.

The Deputy CM stated that complaints and requests from the public regarding rain-related issues circulating on social media have been taken up for review. Authorities have responded immediately to all grievances received, he said.

According to weather forecasts, heavy rains are expected in the northern districts of Tamil Nadu on November 30 until noon, due to the influence of a cyclonic system. Nagapattinam district alone has recorded 30 cm of rainfall in the last two days.

Puducherry witnesses heavy rain and strong winds as Cyclone Ditwah advances, with high tides and rainfall affecting coastal areas.

To support rescue and relief operations amid the intense rainfall, 16 State Disaster Response Force teams and 12 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed. An additional 10 NDRF teams are also on the way, the Deputy Chief Minister confirmed.

Authorities have advised fishermen not to venture into the sea today and tomorrow due to rough conditions. Nearly 20,000 hectares of land have been submerged, and assessment and restoration works are underway.

The government has prepared five lakh rice packets, enough to serve five lakh families, to meet emergency food supply needs.

The Deputy CM urged the public not to step out unless necessary due to the expected heavy rainfall in the northern districts and requested the public's cooperation with government efforts.

Regarding Tamil Nadu residents stranded in Sri Lanka due to weather disruptions, Revenue Minister Ramachandran acknowledged that they had difficulty accessing food yesterday but assured that they are safe and will return by evening once conditions improve.

When asked why inspections were not conducted in the severely affected Delta districts, officials responded that decisions would be taken based on the situation, and that the Chief Minister himself may visit those areas if required. (ANI)

