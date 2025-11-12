Sivaganga (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 12 (ANI): In a tragic incident, three members of a family died after their two-wheeler collided with a police vehicle in Sivaganga district on Tuesday near Sakkudi village, as per the reports. After the collision, the locals of Tamil Nadu in large numbers protested outside the police station, with officers attempting to manage the angry crowd.

Sivaganga SP Siva Prasad told ANI that the collision occurred when a speeding vehicle of the Ramanathapuram district police hit the two-wheeler head-on.

The deceased individuals have been identified as Prasad (25), his wife Sathya (20), and their son Ashwin (2).

The family was returning to their village after picking up a relative, Sonai Eswari (25), from Ananjiyur.

The impact of the collision killed Prasad on the spot, while Sathya and their child, Ashwin, succumbed to the injuries on the way to the hospital.

Sonai Eswari has sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing medical treatment at Government Rajaji Hospital, the official said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

