A large number of devotees attend the Margazhi Ashtami Chariot Festival at the Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai(Photo/ANI)

Madurai (Tamil Nadu), [India], December 23 (ANI): The iconic Meenakshi Amman Temple in Tamil Nadu came alive as the Margazhi Ashtami Chariot Festival drew a massive crowd of devotees, celebrating the occasion with great fervour and devotion.

The temple precincts resonated with the sounds of conches and drums, creating a spiritual ambience as Madurai reverberated with cheers in honour of Goddess Meenakshi Amman.

Many devotees attended the festival, and police personnel made sure that the crowd was controlled. One of the celebration's main highlights was the women's active participation in drawing the temple chariot, which represents commitment and solidarity.

Adding to the grandeur, the exquisitely adorned idols of Goddess Meenakshi Amman and Lord Sundareswarar were paraded through the temple's outer streets on a beautifully decorated chariot, leaving devotees in awe and reverence.

This festival celebrated during the Tamil month of Margazhi (Margasheersha in the Hindu calendar), holds profound spiritual significance. Margazhi is considered an auspicious time for devotion, fasting, and spiritual practices dedicated to deities such as Shiva, Shakti, and Vishnu. The vibrant participation and deep faith during the chariot procession encapsulate the spirit of Margazhi as a period of spiritual growth and communal celebration.

Meanwhile, the cultural extravaganza is held in several auditoriums and sabhas as the "Music and Dance Festival," which features the performances of vocal and instrumental musicians alluring all classical music and dance fanatics to participate. The festival provides a chance for junior performers to demonstrate their abilities while sharing the stage with their older peers in the profession.

This cultural extravaganza brings together Bharatanatyam, Carnatic music, and devotional compositions, imbuing Tamil Nadu with mystical divinity. Performances primarily feature Tamil, Telugu, Sanskrit, and Kannada songs, enchanting audiences with instruments such as the flute, veena, gottuvadyam, nadhaswaram, thavil, mridangam, and ghatam. The festival also serves as a platform for junior performers to showcase their talents alongside seasoned artists, celebrating the state's vibrant artistic legacy. (ANI)

