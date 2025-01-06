Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 6 (ANI): MLAs arrived at the Secretariat in Chennai on Monday ahead of the first assembly session of 2025 in Tamil Nadu.

The session will begin with an address by Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi. This comes amid controversy surrounding the Anna University sexual assault case, according to an official statement.

The upcoming session is expected to commence with the opposition raising key issues during the designated zero hour.

Earlier, Speaker Appavu invited Governor RN Ravi formally to present a customary address on the new year's first assembly session.

In the last two years, several dramatic scenes were witnessed during the governor's customary address where he skipped a few lines and avoided reading the government version of the address.

This year, expectations have been set regarding how the session will progress.

The ruling DMK government is facing challenges as its allied party, the VCK, has also submitted a notice to the speaker to discuss the Vengaiveyil incident and the issues surrounding Anna University. The first day of the assembly session is expected to be intense, with many political developments anticipated in the state.

Meanwhile, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to investigate the alleged sexual assault case at Anna University conducted searches at the residence of one of the accused on Saturday.

A second-year student of Anna University was allegedly sexually assaulted on the Anna University campus on Monday night, Chennai Police said. One person has been arrested in connection with the case.

In her December 23 complaint to police, the student alleged that an unidentified man had threatened and sexually assaulted her when she was talking to her friend on campus on Monday around 8 pm. (ANI)

