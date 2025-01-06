Bhopal, January 6: Acting on a tip-off, Bhopal Police conducted a surprise raid on 18 spa centres across the city, allegedly involved in prostitution. The operation, carried out by 250 officers, resulted in the detention of 68 individuals, including 35 women, who were caught in compromising positions. The raids, targeting locations in Kamla Nagar, MP Nagar, Habibganj, and Bag Sewania, followed multiple complaints about unethical activities at these establishments. Police discovered evidence of illegal operations during the raids, leading to the arrest of both men and women.

According to a report by India Today, the police crackdown targeted several prominent spas in Bhopal, which had long been suspected of harbouring illicit activities. The operation, executed by ten teams of the Crime Branch, was based on credible intelligence about prostitution being conducted under the guise of wellness services. The spas raided included Green Valley Spa in Bag Sewania, Nakshatra Spa, Mikasho Spa in MP Nagar, and Wellness Spa in Kamla Nagar. At Green Valley Spa alone, police arrested 22 women and 18 men, revealing the extent of the operation. Bhopal Shocker: High on Thinner, Impotent Man Kills Call Girl by Inserting Hand in Her Private Parts After She Refuses to Have Sex; Arrested.

The authorities also discovered obscene items, further confirming the illegal activities taking place within these establishments. As per Republic World report, the raids were meticulously planned, with police officers from various departments working together to identify and target these spa centres. ACP Mukhtar Qureshi, heading the Crime Branch, emphasised that the raids were conducted after a thorough investigation. According to Qureshi, this crackdown followed a series of complaints from local residents and other sources who suspected that spas were being used for illegal purposes. Pithampur: 2 Sustain Burn Injuries As Protestors Against Shifting of Bhopal Gas Tragedy Site’s Toxic Waste to Pithampur Attempt Self Immolation, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Blames Congress (Watch Video).

He emphasised that the raids were based on reliable intelligence, and the police had been monitoring these spas for a while. The police operation has sparked significant public interest, with many calling for stricter regulation of spa and wellness centres across the country. Legal proceedings are now underway for all the detained individuals. The authorities are determined to continue their crackdown on such illegal operations, with the Bhopal police vowing to take swift action against anyone involved in unethical activities. The case is now under further investigation, with the possibility of more arrests as the police dig deeper into the racket.

