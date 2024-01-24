Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 24 (ANI): An ocean cleaning awareness campaign was held in Chennai on the theme 'Swim for the Ocean, Save the Ocean', where three children, Thaaragai (9), Nishvik (7) and Kavi Ashvathan (14) swam from Chennai Neelankarai to Marina Beach.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) is set to offer lessons on marine biodiversity and the environment to postgraduate students, researchers and academicians, recognising its crucial role in ensuring the health of oceans for the well-being of future generations.

A five-day training course on Know Your Marine Biodiversity and Environment (MARBIE) will be held from February 5 to 9 at the institute.

"It will offer a deeper understanding on marine biodiversity, taxonomy, ecosystem functions, and environmental challenges, and develop skills and tools for assessing, managing and conserving marine resources. A range of topics, including coral reef diversity, marine mammal conservation, marine fish identification, mapping spatial distribution of marine resources, marine environmental quality assessment, sea turtle conservation, and tackling marine debris," the Media Cell of CMFRI said.

Hands-on practical sessions and field visits will be offered during the programme.

In the face of mounting threats, including climate change and pollution, understanding and protecting marine biodiversity is crucial in ensuring global food security and mitigating climate change, said Dr A Gopalakrishnan, Director of the CMFRI.

Interested participants can register online using a Google form given at the CMFRI website (www.cmfri.org.in) on or before January 29. A maximum of 30 participants will be accommodated. Dr Miriam Paul Sreeram is the Course Convener. Phone- 8301048849, Media Cell of CMFRI added. (ANI)

