Virudhunagar, February 5: An explosion occurred at a firecracker manufacturing factory near Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district on Wednesday, claiming the life of one person, according to officials.

Seven individuals were also been injured in the blast, as per the Fire and Rescue Department officials. Tamil Nadu Firecracker Factory Blast: 6 Killed, Several Injured in Explosion at Firecracker Manufacturing Unit at Sattur in Virudhnagar District (Watch Video).

Tamil Nadu Firecracker Factory Blast

#UPDATE | Tamil Nadu: One dead and 7 injured in an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing factory near Sivakasi in Virudhunagar: Fire & Rescue Department Official Visuals from the spot; rescue operation underway https://t.co/hEarpwAj0J pic.twitter.com/h5iSXXOZ53 — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2025

Officials further stated that there have been no casualties. Rescue operations are currently underway.

