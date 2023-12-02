Dindigul (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 2 (ANI): The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) arrested an officer of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday and said that he had been caught "red-handed" while accepting a bribe of Rs 20 lakh from a doctor in Dindigul district.

According to officials, Anki Tiwari, along with his team of ED officers, had been threatening several people and receiving bribes in the name of closing their case in the Enforcement Directorate.

DVAC officials caught him with Rs 20 lakh cash in Dindigul. The DVAC also held a search at the ED Office in Madurai.

"An investigation is being probed to elucidate whether he blackmailed or threatened any other officials adopting this modus operandi and collected money in the name of the ED," the DAVC said.

According to an official release issued by DVAC Chennai, Ankit Tiwari is serving as an enforcement officer in the Madurai Enforcement Department office of the Union Government.

"On October 29, 2023, he contacted a government employee from Dindigul and mentioned a case registered against him in the Dindigul Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Department, which was already disposed of," the DVAC said in its release.

Further, Ankit Tiwari informed the employee that instructions had been received from the Prime Minister's Office to conduct an enquiry by the Enforcement Department in this case and asked the government employee to appear before the Enforcement Directorate office at Madurai on October 30, 2023.

Accordingly, when the Government employee went to Madurai, Ankit Tiwari got intothe Government employee's car and negotiated that he should pay Rs 3 crore to avert legalaction in the case.

Later, he said that he had spoken to his superiors and as per their directions, he agreed to collect Rs 51 lakh as a bribe. On November 1, 2023, the said employee gave him Rs 20 lakh as the first instalment of a bribe.

Later, he intimidated the employee on several occasions through calls and text messages that he should pay the full amount of Rs 51 lakh, otherwise, he would face dire consequences.

Having suspicion over his activities, the government employee complained to the Dindigul district Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Unit on November 30, 2023.

On the morning of November 1, 2023, the sleuths of V&AC caught Ankit Tiwari after he had received Rs 20 lakh as a bribe from the complainant. Subsequently, he was arrested at 10.30 a.m. under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

It is pertinent to mention that the sleuths have seized several incriminating documents regarding his misconduct, said the release.

An investigation is being done to elucidate whether he blackmailed or threatened any other officials adopting this modus operandi and collected money in the name of the Enforcement Directorate, it said.

An inquiry will also be conducted to ascertain the involvement of other ED officials in the plot, if any. Further, the V&AC sleuths are conducting searches at the residence of Ankit Tiwari and his Enforcement Directorate office in Madurai, it added.

Further searches will be conducted at the places associated with Ankit Tiwari, stated the release.

Meanwhile, a team of CRPF personnel arrived at the ED sub-zonal office in Madurai on Friday late night where DVAC officers are conducting searches in connection with the case involving ED officer Ankit Tiwari. (ANI)

