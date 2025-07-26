Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 26 (ANI): As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Tamil Nadu on Saturday, several posters, hoardings, and Bharatiya Janata Party flags have been put up across Tiruchirappalli.

Immediately after returning from his visit to UK and Maldives, Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation various Development Projects worth over Rs 4800 crore at a public event at Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu at around 8 PM today.

On July 27, Prime Minister will participate in the celebration of the birth anniversary of the great Chola emperor Rajendra Chola I with the Aadi Thiruvathirai Festival at around 12 noon at Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu.

After completing his state visit in Maldives, Prime Minister will directly reach Tuticorin and will inaugurate and dedicate to the nation a series of landmark projects across multiple sectors which will significantly enhance regional connectivity, boost logistics efficiency, strengthen clean energy infrastructure, and improve the quality of life for citizens across Tamil Nadu.

In line with his commitment to developing world-class air infrastructure and enhancing connectivity, Prime Minister will be inaugurating the New Terminal Building at Tuticorin Airport developed at a cost of around ₹450 crore, designed to meet the growing aviation demands of the southern region. Prime Minister will also undertake a walkthrough of the new terminal building at Tuticorin Airport, Prime Minister Office stated in a release.

Prime Minister will release a commemorative coin honouring one of the greatest emperors of India, Rajendra Chola I, celebrating Aadi Thiruvathirai Festival during a public event at Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple.

This special celebration also commemorates 1,000 years of the legendary maritime expedition of Rajendra Chola I to South East Asia and the commencement of the construction of the iconic Gangaikonda Cholapuram temple, a magnificent example of Chola architecture. (ANI)

