Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 10 (ANI): Tamil Nadu's Director General of Police's office received a bomb threat via email on Thursday night. The email was sent from an unknown source stating that an explosive had been planted at the office of Puthiya Thalaimurai, located in Ekkatuthangal in Chennai.

Following the alert, police rushed to the spot, evacuated all employees from the office, and carried out a thorough search using metal detectors and sniffer dogs.

The inspection, which lasted for more than one and a half hours around midnight, revealed no trace of any explosive materials. It was later confirmed that the threat was a hoax. Police are now investigating to identify and trace the individual who issued the threat.

Earlier, a mysterious email threatening a bomb blast was received at the Chennai Airport Manager's Office on October 3 at midnight. The email claimed that powerful bombs had been hidden inside garbage bins at the airport and that they would explode. Shocked by this, airport officials immediately alerted the Chennai Airport Director.

An emergency security meeting was convened at the airport at midnight, attended by senior airport authorities, BCAS officials, CISF officers, airline representatives, and airport police. It was decided to bring the entire airport under a tight security cordon and conduct intensive checks.

Accordingly, bomb disposal squads, along with sniffer dogs, conducted extensive searches throughout the night. All vehicles entering the airport were stopped and checked. Passengers were subjected to additional checks before boarding flights. Garbage bins, parcels loaded onto flights, and passenger baggage were thoroughly inspected by the bomb squad.

The search continued from midnight till dawn across the airport premises. However, no bombs or suspicious materials were found. (ANI)

