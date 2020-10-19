Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 19 (ANI): Tamil Nadu on Monday reported 3,536 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 49 deaths, said the state health department.

According to Tamil Nadu Health Department, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 6,90,936 while the death toll is at 10,691.

Also Read | Thief Boards Train to Flee After Stealing Expensive Jewellery, Bengaluru Police Take Flight and Reach Howrah Railway Station to 'Welcome' Him.

A total of 4,515 patients were discharged today taking the count of discharged cases to 6,42,152. However, the state still has 38,093 active cases.

Meanwhile, with a spike of 55,722 new COVID-19 cases and 579 deaths, India's COVID-19 count crossed 75-lakh mark and reached 75,50,273 on Monday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

Also Read | Sandesh Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

As per the MoHFW, the COVID-19 count includes 7,72,055 active cases (dip by 11,256 since yesterday) and 66,63,608 cured/discharged/migrated cases (rise by 66,399 since yesterday). With 579 deaths in the country, the total death count due to the disease has reached 1,14,610. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)