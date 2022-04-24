Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 24 (ANI): Tamil Nadu reported 52 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, said the health bulletin by the state Health Department on Sunday.

With this, the active cases in the last 24 hours stand at 334 which stood at 310 on Saturday.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 19-Year-Old Youth Strangles Pregnant Girlfriend to Death for Pressuring Him for Marriage in Ghaziabad.

As many as 28 COVID patients recovered from the infection during this period. The total number of recoveries in the state since the onset of the pandemic rose to 34,15,193.

No COVID patient lost life in the 24 hours.

Also Read | Delhi Police Arrests Wanted Criminal Vikas Malhey for Committing Six Murders.

As many as 18,858 COVID samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The total number of COVID samples tested to date is 6,60,55,191.

Meanwhile, India recorded 2,593 new cases in the last 24 hours, with a daily positivity rate of 0.59 per cent. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)