Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 23 (ANI): Tamil Nadu reported 618 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday taking the count of active cases in the state to 10,782.

According to the state Health Department release, four deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

The release said 2,153 COVID-19 patients were discharged in the past 24 hours. (ANI)

