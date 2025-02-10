Krishnagiri (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 10 (ANI): Valentine Day is unaccomplished without a rose to the dear one as per popular tradition.

Ahead of Day, roses from Jeemangalam village of Krishnagiri district in Tamil Nadu are ready for export to other parts of India and abroad.

Roses from the village get transported to other states and exported to other countries including Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Arab, Europe and Canada.

A floriculture farmer in Krishnagiri District said, "Every year we have special days like Christmas, New Year and Valentine's Day. In Valentine's Day we can see 30 to 35 per cent of revenue in the year. This year we are expecting good revenue but due to cyclone during October November, December we are facing Downy mildew issue. Due to this our production is 50 per cent down."

He further said that due to this issue they were gettiing 20 to 25 percent blind shoots which will not harvest flowers.

"Even though their is a lack of production, market is very good. We are sending Rs 20-22 in export category and in domestic prices are Rs 20 to 22. In India online platform delivery like Zepto, Ferns N Petals around 20 to 25 companies are there, they are taking 1 crore of flowers from farmers and delivering in India. Production is 35 to 40 per cent less this year. 12th and 13th will be good day for floriculture farmers," he added.

"From India we are exporting to Singapore, Malaysia, Dubai and Middle East and Europian countries," he added.

Krishnagiri district is one such district where roses in vast stretches of land are cultivated especially in areas such as Denkanikottai, Thalli, Bagalur of Hosur Taluk.

Ahead of February 14 (Valentine's Day) workers are busy in packing roses for the export from Jeemangalam village, Bagalur.

Tajmahal, Kohinoor and other varieties of colorful roeses are among those lined up.

Demand for roses has increased however due to cyclone, cultivation was less. A single rose is sold for Rs 15 to Rs 22. (ANI)

