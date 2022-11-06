Cuddalore (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 6 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers on Sunday carried out their annual rallies in Cuddalore, Kallakurichi and Perambalur districts in Tamil Nadu.

The RSS got permission for their rally from Madras High Court earlier this week.

A heavy police force was deployed ahead of the RSS march at three locations-Cuddalore, Kallakurichi and Perambalur districts in the state today.

More than 2000 policemen and home guards including Kanchipuram Range DIG Satya Priya, Cuddalore, Chengalpattu, Tirupattur, District Superintendents of Police, and 3 Additional Superintendents of Police, 12 Deputy Superintendents of Police, over 100 Police Inspectors and Assistant Inspectors have been deployed for security and to avoid unnecessary problem.

RSS asked for permission to take out rallies in 50 places in the state but due to the law and order issue, the Madras High Court on Friday directed the Tamil Nadu police to permit RSS to take out its route marches and hold public meetings at 44 places in the state on November 6.

Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan gave the direction, after pulling up the police department for refusing permission for the rally at 47 places in the state, relying wholly on the intelligence report, which restricted its findings with regard to very few places in Tamil Nadu.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Tamil Nadu Government on Wednesday informed the Madras High Court that the State Police has only allowed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) rallies at 3 places out of 50.

In 23 places the authorities had asked the party to carry out a procession indoors. In the remaining 24 places, no permission could be granted.

RSS had planned to conduct rallies across Tamil Nadu on November 6.

Earlier RSS planned to conduct rallies on October 2 for which the Tamil Nadu government denied permission citing the law and order problem.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Police denied permission for RSS rallies in many places for which RSS office bearers moved a contempt of court petition in the Madras High Court.

Senior Council for Government has said in Court, "Tamil Nadu Police has refused to permit the RSS route march in 24 out of 50 places where the permission had been sought across Tamil Nadu on November 6. District-level officials had granted permission only in three places and said it can be conducted indoors in 23 other places."

Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan of Madras High Court said, "He shall peruse the reasons cited by the police for denying permission in 24 places and also take a look into intelligence reports before passing orders on the contempt of court petitions moved by RSS office bearers."The judge would pass orders on November 4 after perusing the intelligence report. (ANI)

