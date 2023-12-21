Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 21 (ANI): A holiday has been announced for all the schools and colleges in Thoothukudi district on Thursday after heavy rains continued to pound the regions in southern Tamil Nadu, creating a flood-like situation and throwing life out of gear.

"A holiday has been announced in all schools and colleges in Thoothukudi district tomorrow," District Collector of Thoothukudi said.

Also Read | Delhi: Student Falls to Death From Foot Over Bridge on Wazirabad Road; PWD Minister Atishi Orders Probe.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that the state government has taken all possible precautions and measures for the welfare of the people in the wake of the situation.

"Heavy rainfall was received in Chennai and surrounding districts. In history, we have never seen this much rainfall in the Thoothukudi district. For rescue operations, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed," CM Stalin said.

Also Read | Nude Video Call Scam in Surat: Man Strips Naked in WhatsApp Video Call With Woman, Duped of Rs 6 Lakh in Sextortion.

He further said that as many as 12,653 people have been rescued and are staying at the 14 relief camps.

"I have advised district collectors and the official to immediately provide food and other needful items to those who were staying in relief camps," he added.

The CM further said that he has requested excess money for the southern districts of the state from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"On December 19, I met PM in Delhi, I requested him to provide relief funds to Tamil Nadu and 2000 cr excess money for Southern districts," he said.

Earlier, Indian Navy personnel distributed food and other relief materials at Srivaikundam railway station in Thoothukudi on December 19.

Heavy rain wreaked havoc in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Kanyakumari in the past days.

The state government and the Centre have jointly mobilised a massive rescue and relief operation to help the affected people.

On the Thoothukudi flood situation, Tamil Nadu Transport Minister Sivasankar SS said that the state is expecting public transport to be restored within 3 days.

"We are recovering the buses that were waterlogged due to floods. Public transport in the district has been affected. Within 2-3 days we are expecting to normalise the situation and public transport will be restored too..." the minister said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)