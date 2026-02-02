Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 2 (ANI): Thousands of devotees witnessed the annual float festival, during which the float carrying the deities of Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar is being pulled around the Maiya Mandapam of Mariamman Teppakulam here. The event marks the culmination of the 12-day Thai Poosam festival. Every year, on the occasion of Thai Poosam, the decorated float of the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple is ceremoniously taken around the Maiya Mandapam at Mariamman Teppakulam.

The day also commemorates the birth anniversary of King Thirumalai Nayak. To mark the occasion, the tank walls and the Maiya Mandapam were illuminated with colourful lights, enhancing the festive ambience and featuring a procession to the tank, traditional rope-pulling by local youths, and high-security arrangements, attracting massive crowds.

As per tradition, youths from the Devendrakula Vellalar community of nearby Anuppanadi will pull the float around the Maiya Mandapam using ropes. Many people from various parts of the Madurai district will gather to witness the grand spectacle. The festival traditionally features a decorated float parade around the tank in the morning and again in the evening, with the surrounding area lit with colourful lights.

Adequate police personnel, along with fire and rescue services teams, were deployed in and around the area to ensure the smooth and safe conduct of the festival. Traffic diversions were implemented around Teppakulam to manage the crowd.

Earlier in the day, the deities will be taken in a procession through the Chithirai streets, East Masi Street, Yanaikkal, Nelpettai and Kamarajar Salai to the Sri Muktheeswarar Temple near the Teppakulam, where special rituals will be performed. Subsequently, the deities will be taken to the float, which will be drawn around the Maiya Mandapam in the morning and again in the evening. This festival is celebrated every year with great devotion and enthusiasm. One year from that date, the next annual float festival will take place on February 1, 2027. (ANI)

