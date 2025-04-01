Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 1 (ANI): A wanted criminal was shot dead in an encounter with Police near Velammal College in Madurai on Monday, the officials said.

Madurai Police Commissioner J. Loganathan said that the accused has been identified as Subhash Chandra Bose and was wanted in a recent murder case.

Also Read | Utkal Divas 2025 Date in Odisha: When Is Odisha Day? Know Utkala Dibasa History, Significance and How To Observe Odisha Formation Day.

"His name is Subhash Chandra Bose. He is a wanted accused in a recent murder case. We got information that he was in the city and based on that information, we tried to arrest him. He crossed two checkposts and ultimately entered this pathway. So, ultimately, a team followed him to secure him," he said

"When two Police personnel tried to secure him, he assaulted these two Police personnel...He also fired at the Inspector. As self-defence, the Inspector used his service pistol. Two Police personnel got injured. He also tried to shoot at the Inspector. So, the Inspector fired at him in self-defence in his leg...Ultimately, he was rushed to the hospital. They (Police personnel) are safe," he added.

Also Read | Aurangzebpur Now Shivaji Nagar As 11 Places Renamed in Uttarakhand; CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Says Process Reflects Public Sentiment.

A further investigation is underway.

Earlier, on March 24, a 38-year-old history-sheeter and nephew of former DMK functionary V K Gurusamy was murdered by unidentified individuals in the early hours of Saturday near his residence in Thanakankulam, Madurai district.

The deceased, P Kaleshwaran, originally from the TNHB colony in Mel Anuppanadi, had been residing in Thanakankulam. The police have not yet confirmed whether the rival gang of Gurusamy was involved in the murder.

"So far, no arrests have been made. We are reviewing CCTV footage and employing scientific methods to identify the suspects. After the post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to the family, who took it to Gurusamy's residence in Kamarajpuram before proceeding with the cremation at a local burial ground," the police said.

The two-decade-old gang rivalry between these political figures has led to multiple murders and retaliatory killings, claiming the lives of more than 20 people over the years. The police are also investigating other possible motives for the murder. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)