Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Tamil Nadu reported 5,835 COVID-19 cases on Thursday taking the total count of coronavirus cases to 3,20,355.

The state Health Department said that there are 53,499 active cases and the number of discharged patients in the state has risen to 2,61,459 after 5,146 patients were discharged today.

The death toll has gone up to 5,397 with 119 more deaths reported on Thursday.

India on Thursday saw the highest single-day spike of 66,999 cases and reported 942 deaths.

The country's coronavirus count touched 23,96,638 including 6,53,622 active cases, 16,95,982 discharged patients and 47,033 deaths. (ANI)

