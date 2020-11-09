Mumbai/ New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Less than a month after pulling down an advertisement for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, Tata group's jewellery brand Tanishq on Monday partially withdrew another ad following a backlash on social media.

The Diwali advertisement featured actors Neena Gupta, Nimrat Kaur, Sayani Gupta and Alaya F.

"I'm hoping to meet my mom after really long, definitely not firecrackers. I don't think anybody should light any firecrackers, but lot of diyas," Sayani Gupta says in the ad released across social media platforms last Thursday.

However, a section of social media users took offence at the "advice" to avoid firecrackers during Diwali.

"Why should anyone advise Hindus how to celebrate Our Festivals? Companies must focus on selling their products, not lecture us to refrain from bursting Crackers," BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi tweeted.

Sources said the 50-second ad has been withdrawn from Twitter and YouTube, but continues to be on the company's Instagram page.

When contacted, the company did not offer any comments on the matter.

This comes within a month of Tanishq pulling down an ad featuring an inter-faith couple after being trolled by some netizens.

