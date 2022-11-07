Thane, Nov 7 (PTI) Police have arrested a 32-year-old tanker driver for allegedly releasing a hazardous chemical solution into the Waldhuni river in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said.

Also Read | UP Road Accident: Two Killed, 10 Injured As Bus Collides With Truck on Yamuna Expressway in Agra.

The incident took place on Saturday when the accused went to the river and polluted it by releasing the toxic chemical into it from the tanker, they said.

Also Read | Lucknow Reports 42 New Dengue Cases in 24 Hours; Notice Issued to Seven Houses To Curb Mosquito Breeding.

After being alerted, police nabbed the accused and registered a case against him under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Environment (Protection) Act, an official from Mahatma Fule Chowk police station said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)