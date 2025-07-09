Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 9 (PTI) Police here arrested a 'tantrik' on Wednesday in connection with the alleged desecration of an idol of Guru Gorakhnath at a temple in Ghisukhera village.

The desecration of the idol was discovered when some people reached the temple in Ghisukhera village on Wednesday morning, the police said.

Charthawal police station Circle Officer (CO) Devwart Bajpai told reporters that the police registered a case against unidentified miscreants after the idol was found desecrated on Wednesday morning.

"During the investigation, CCTV footage showed one Ompal Upadhye desecrating the idol, leading to his arrest," said the CO.

Bajpai said during interrogation, Upadhye "confessed to his crime that he damaged the idol of Guru Gorakhnath for some occult practice".

Earlier in the day, angry residents and Hindu activists staged a protest and sit-in outside the temple. Senior police and administrative officers arrived at the scene and persuaded the agitated crowd to disperse.

