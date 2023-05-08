Malappuram (Kerala) [India], May 8 (ANI): The Kerala government on Monday ordered a judicial inquiry into the Tanur boat capsize incident in which 22 people lost their lives.

"A thorough judicial inquiry along with a meticulous investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Kerala Police will be conducted to bring those responsible for the Tanur boat accident to justice. An ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh will be provided to the kin of each of the deceased," tweeted Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting held in Tanoor on Monday. The judicial commission will comprise technical experts to examine the technical aspect of the capsized boat.

"It needs to be seen whether the precautionary measures established after the suggestions of various investigations reports of similar tragedies are followed up here," the Chief Minister said in a Facebook post.

"It has been decided to conduct a judicial inquiry into the Tanur tragedy. It is envisaged that the judicial commission will also comprise technical experts to look into technical issues related to the boat," he added.

He further said that the police investigation will be conducted by forming a special investigation team. Malappuram District Police Chief will head the investigation team.

Twenty-two people, including a police officer, were killed after an overloaded double-decker tourist boat capsized at Parappanangadi on Sunday.

Earlier on Monday, Chief Minister Vijayan visited the Taluk Hospital, Tirurangadi in Malappuram where survivors of the boat capsize incident were admitted.

Meanwhile, Kerala Human Rights Commission registered a case in connection with the boat tragedy.

Malappuram district collector and district police chief and Port chief surveyor of Alapuzha have to submit a report to the Commission. (ANI)

