Bengaluru, May 8: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday travelled in a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus and interacted with commuters of different age group in Bengaluru.

Gandhi also visited the Coffee Day shop on the Cunningham Road and interacted with coffee buffs and had a cup of coffee too. He walked to the nearest bus stop and met a group of women and college going girls at the junction.

The women and college girls shared with him their woes of everyday life, the difficulties they face while traveling in buses, their difficulty to pursue education, responsibilities of the family. Gandhi also asked them about the importance given to the education of their children.

Enjoyed a quintessential Bengaluru experience - a BMTC Bus ride with some incredible women of Karnataka. We are committed to change their lives for the better with the 5 Congress Guarantees. pic.twitter.com/SwFCiFoqxS — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 8, 2023

He boarded the bus with the women and spoke to them about the Congress' proposal of free travel for all women in public transport and Rs 2,000 allowance for women head of every family in Karnataka under Gruha Laxmi Scheme. Rahul Gandhi Meets Delivery Executives of Swiggy, Zomato, Dunzo and Blinkit in Bengaluru, Rides Pillion on Delivery Boy's Scooter.

He also spoke to them on whether they are aware of these proposals by the Congress. The women passengers told him about price rises badly hitting their budgets and its consequences on their lives.

Gandhi alighted the bus near Lingarajapuram and again interacted with the women and young people. He spoke to them about the Congress manifesto and got their feedback.

The Congress leader had travelled with a food delivery boy on his bike on Sunday and interacted with him.

