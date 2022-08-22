New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said the recent unfortunate emergence of the pernicious trend to target individual judges in the public domain calls for exemplary containment.

"Dignity of judges and respect for the judiciary is inviolable as these are fundamentals of rule of law and constitutionalism," the Vice President said.

Dhankhar's remarks came while addressing a felicitation event organised by Supreme Court Bar Association in his honour. The event was organised at Supreme Court Auditorium.

The Vice President said those in positions of power and influence need to be aware of this in the interest of the general populace in order to advance and enhance the democratic echo system.

He also asserted that the strongest safeguard for the emergence and expansion of democratic values is a powerful, impartial, and independent justice system.

He expressed gratitude for the powerful ethics and professionalism taught by bar members while he used to practice at Rajasthan High Court.

"Former Chief Justice R.M. Lodha, former Supreme Court Judge Justice G.S. Singhvi, Justice Tibrewal and Justice Vinod Shankar Dave played critical roles in my evolution. I shall ever be indebted to them. Even younger members of the Bar at that time, two of them are here Justice Ajay Rastogi and Justice Dinesh Maheshwari exemplified wholesome court craft and professional decorum. I got from them much more than possibly I did," the VP said.

"We all need to remember reflections of United States Supreme Court Justice Joseph Story who in 1829 said 'The law is a jealous mistress and requires long and constant courtship'. It is not to be won by trifling favours, but by lavish homage," Dhankhar said.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana said Jagdeep Dhankhar has always had a deep connection with the people, he has lived shoulder to shoulder with the common man, and he is the son of a farmer.

CJI congratulated Jagdeep Dhankhar on assuming the office of Vice-President of India and said that it gives us immense joy that someone from the legal fraternity has reached such a position.

CJI opined that his rich legal experience brings with it the promise of upholding and furthering constitutional values while discharging the duties of the high Constitutional Office.

"Legal education, practice and acquaintance with the justice system exposes one to many social realities and gives a deeper understanding of rule of law and equity. Someone with all these learnings entering high office is certainly a value addition. Jagdeep Dhankhar is known to have a proactive approach," CJI said.

The high office of Vice-President carries significantly more responsibility than the positions he has previously held, CJI said.

"I am confident that with his rich court craft and exposure in diverse fields, Dhankhar will definitely manage to take along all sections of the House. His past experience as Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs in the 1990s would greatly contribute during his new stint as the chairman of the Rajya Sabha," Ramana said. (ANI)

