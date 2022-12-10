Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], December 10 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials arrived at the Sarhali Kalan police station in Tarn Taran in the late evening of Saturday where a low-intensity blast was reported last night.

The investigative officials have reached there for further investigation into the blast case as the police earlier suspected for "terror link" in the incident.

Earlier in the day, Tarn Taran SSP Gurmeet Singh Chauhan while talking to the reporters here, said that some of the suspects have been questioned in the investigation.

"Some suspects are being questioned. Investigation in the matter is underway," Tarn Taran SSP Gurmeet Singh Chauhan told reporters on Saturday.

A low-intensity blast was reported at the Tarn Taran Police Sanjha Kendra in Punjab in the morning.

The police said that it was a Rocket Propelled Granade (RPG) attack. The police also said that they have registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.Later, the Khalistani Militant outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) claimed responsibility for the attack.After taking the stock of the situation, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said, "An RPG has hit the Police Subidha Centre. An FIR under UAPA has been registered."

"The forensic team has also arrived at the spot. We are connecting all loose ends to reconstruct what happened," he added.He said that there is a clear indication of a strategy of foreign elements to bleed India through thousand cuts.

"We'll investigate SFJ's claim. We'll investigate all angles and theories. Handlers and operators in Pakistan, elements they're in touch within Europe, North America and their links are being probed so that real perpetrators are arrested soon," he said.He also appealed to the common people to not be afraid and cooperate with the police to nab the accused. "We will ensure full protection for the people of Punjab, the police stations, and all installations," said the DGP. (ANI)

