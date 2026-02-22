Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], February 22 (ANI): Tarn Taran Police on Sunday apprehended one of the main accused in the Sidhu Farm Sarpanch murder case along with his accomplice following an exchange of fire.

As per the police, there was an exchange of fire between the personnel and the accused.

In a post on X, the Tarn Taran police said that both the accused sustained injuries and were admitted to a hospital for treatement.

"Sidhu Farm Sarpanch Murder Case, One main accused, along with his accomplice, apprehended after an exchange of fire. Both sustained injuries and were hospitalised. 02 pistols recovered.

Investigation ongoing," the police posted.

The sarpanch of Thathian Mahantan village in Punjab was shot dead during a wedding function in Tarn Taran's Sarhali police station area on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI, Tarn Taran SSP Surinder Lamba said the deceased, identified as Harbhendra Singh, was attending the ceremony when two unidentified men opened fire.

"Today, while the deceased Harbhendra Singh was attending the wedding, being held in the Sarhali police station jurisdiction, two unknown men attacked him and opened fire, leaving him seriously injured and dying on the way to the hospital," he said.

SSP Lamba added that Singh's companion, who tried to chase the attackers, sustained a gunshot injury to the leg and is under treatment.

"His companion, who tried to chase the attackers, was shot in the leg in the crossfire and is undergoing treatment. No threats, extortion, or targeting by any gangster have been identified in this case. The angle of personal enmity is also being looked into," he said.

Police have identified the use of a 9mm weapon and are probing the reports of an AK-47. "A weapon with a 9mm primer size has been identified. Some people have reported the use of AK-47, and we are investigating it. The deceased was the current Sarpanch of Thatian," Lamba said. (ANI)

