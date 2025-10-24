New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): The 2009 batch of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Tarun Kumar Pithode of the Madhya Pradesh Cadre has taken charge as the new full-time Member Secretary of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM), with effect from today.

Serving as the Joint Secretary in the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Shri Pithode has now assumed the role of the Member-Secretary of the Commission.

Also Read | Did India’s Manika Vishwakarma Win Miss Universe 2025 Title? Fake News Circulated Online With Old Video of Miss Universe 2021 Winner Harnaaz Sandhu.

He has been appointed for an overall tenure of five years upto 08.09.2029, or until further orders, whichever is earlier. Pithode, IAS succeeds Shri Arvind Kumar Nautiyal, IRSME (1992), in this key position. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)