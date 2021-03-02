Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 2 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has condemned the Chittoor police for serving detention notice to party chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday and accused YSRCP of misusing power.

"The ruling YSRCP is misusing the power and police by stopping Chandrababu Naidu at Renigunta Airport Tirupati," said the TDP MLC P Ashok Babu asking police how long they will prevent Naidu.

TDP leader and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu was detained by the police at the Renigunta airport while he was going to attend election campaign in the Chitoor district yesterday. The TDP chief entered into an argument with the police officials as they prevented him from leaving the Renigunta airport.

He was stopped at Renigunta Airport and not allowed even to meet the collector and Superintendent of Police.

Reacting to this, Ashok Babu alleged that YSRCP is violating the Constitution of India and implementing its own constitution. He also rubbished the reasons cited in the notice served to Naidu, saying they were a misuse of power.

While on the other hand, YSRCP spokesperson and senior leader Ambati Rambabu yesterday lambasted Naidu for his protest at Renigunta airport Tirupati and accused him of "a high drama".

"Chandrababu Naidu is a person who will not accept defeat. He will play some drama and divert people's attention from his defeat. At the time of assembly elections, he had blamed EVMs, he had alleged that though people vote on TDP symbol, EVMs were registering votes for YSRCP," said Rambabu while addressing media at Amaravati.

He further added that even in recently held gram panchayat elections, he tried to divert attention from failure. He was trying to create a false impression among his own party cadre.

"Today Chandrababu Naidu went to Chittoor district to hold protest. He was planning to conduct a protest there with huge public. Model Code of Conduct was in place there. COVID-19 second phase pandemic is on. How can police give permission to him?" he said.

Refuting all the allegations, the YSRCP leader said that TDP is doing this just to divert public attention from the failure of his party cadre.

"TDP has no candidates to contest in municipal elections. Babu is staging a drama and levelling allegations to divert public attention from his party and to the attention of his own party cadre from his failures," YSRCP spokesperson said further.

He also informed that Chandrababu Naidu had also stopped YS Jagan at Visakhapatnam airport during his tenure. (ANI)

